Highest-paid payer CFOs in 2025

Former UnitedHealth Group CFO John Rex topped the list of the highest earning payer CFOs — again.

Several CFOs who were also on the list last year — including those from UnitedHealth Group, Centene and Elevance Health — saw pay jumps in 2025.

Here are the top eight payer CFO earners, in order:

1. John Rex, UnitedHealth Group (former CFO)

Salary: $1,400,000

Stock awards: $11,250,189

Option awards: $3,750,088

Other compensation: $8,075,704

Total: $24,475,981

2. Celeste Mellet, Humana

Salary: $900,000

Bonus: $6,000,000

Stock Awards: $10,651,166

Non-Equity Incentive Plan: $1,327,603

Other Compensation: $43,935

Total: $18,922,704

3. Andrew Asher, Centene

Salary: $1,152,885

Stock awards: $13,362,923

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,238,198

Other compensation: $318,874

Total: $16,072,880

4. Wayne DeVeydt, UnitedHealth Group

Salary: $284,615

Bonus: $1,200,000

Stock awards: $8,250,430

Option awards: $3,250,045

Non-equity incentive plan: $1,500,000

Other compensation: $97,594

Total: $14,582,684

5. Brian Newman, CVS Health

Salary: $696,970

Stock awards: $5,599,950

Option awards: $1,399,989

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,562,000

Other compensation: $161,599

Total: $9,420,508

6. Mark Keim, Molina Healthcare

Salary: $1,000,000

Stock awards: $6,250,135

Other compensation: $312,049

Total: $7,562,184

7. Mark Kaye, Elevance Health

Salary: $938,462

Stock awards: $4,560,511

Option awards: $1,424,506

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $974,123

Other compensation: $94,475

Total: $7,092,077

8. Thomas Cowhey, CVS Health (former CFO)

Salary: $420,833

Stock awards: $4,399,978

Option awards: $1,099,995

Other compensation: $791,235

Total: $6,715,138

Editor’s note: This list only reflects the compensation categories each person received.

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