HCA adopts performance bonus program for execs

The compensation committee of HCA Healthcare's board of directors adopted a senior officer performance bonus program for 2021 on April 9, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Under the program, the Nashville, Tenn.-based company's executives are eligible to earn bonuses based on hitting certain performance targets. The award opportunities are available for hitting certain EBITDA and quality metric targets, including healthcare-associated infections and care experience.

Under the program, HCA CEO Samuel Hazen can earn up to 170 percent of his base salary in cash bonuses, and the company's Executive Vice President and CFO William Rutherford can earn up to 125 percent of his salary.

The company's American Group and National Group presidents can earn up to 110 percent of their base salaries in cash bonuses under the performance program, and its CMO and clinical operations group president Jonathan Perlin, MD, can earn up to 85 percent of his salary.

