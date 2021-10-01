Columbus Regional Health raises minimum wage to $15/hour

Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour starting Oct. 24.

All current pay rates below $15 an hour will be raised to $15 an hour or more, according to a Sept. 27 news release from the organization. The change will affect more than 580 employees and is a $1.7 million additional annual investment in the workforce, the news release stated.

CRH spokesperson Kelsey DeClue told the Columbus Republic that those getting the raises include front-line essential workers, like environmental services attendants, phlebotomists, patient care technicians, food service aides and more.

The wage increase is meant to retain current employees and attract new hires as many healthcare workers are dealing with burnout.

"Columbus Regional Health is committed to a compensation philosophy that recruits, motivates, rewards and retains highly talented team members," said CRH President and CEO Jim Bickel. "It is one of the benefits, among other programs, we utilize to attract and retain the talent and skills we need to serve our patients."