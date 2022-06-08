Bonus pay available to Minnesota healthcare workers

Minnesotans who worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for bonus pay.

The "hero pay" is available under a law signed April 29 by Gov. Tim Walz.

Workers from job sectors including healthcare, as well as long-term care and home care, are eligible to apply, according to a information sheet about the initiative. To qualify, workers must have been employed a minimum of 120 hours in Minnesota in at least one front-line sector between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021. They also must meet certain income requirements.

Those who are approved will receive part of the $500 million in available funds, with each recipient receiving up to $1,500, CBS affiliate WCCO reported June 8.

The application process opened June 8 and will run through July 22.