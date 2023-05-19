4 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since April 28.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. More than 100 unionized resident physicians at Oakland, Calif.-based Highland Hospital reached a tentative contract. The deal includes more than 20 percent compensation increases over three years, successfully averting a strike.

2. Members of the New York State Nurses Association approved a new contract with Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health. The union said the contract includes wage increases of at least 6 percent in the first year and are now part of a consistent wage scale across hospitals.

3. Members of Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West reached a contract settlement with management, averting a five-day strike that was scheduled to begin May 22 at five HCA Healthcare facilities in California. According to the union, the contract settlement includes 15 percent raises over the life of the contract and protects healthcare and education benefits for workers.

4. On May 4, members of the California Nurses Association approved a new contract at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, Calif. Under the contract, nurses will see a 20.75 percent wage increase over four years, a spokesperson for the CNA told Becker's.