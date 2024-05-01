Wisconsin hospital pauses labor and delivery services

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake (Wis.), a regional hospital of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, said it will temporarily pause labor and delivery services beginning May 1 due to limited staffing.

The pause is expected to last 30 to 60 days, according to an April 30 news release.

"Affected patients will be notified and we will work closely with them to transition their labor and delivery care to Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. MMC-Rice Lake OB-GYN providers will continue to care for patients during their prenatal and postpartum care," the release said.

Brandon Parkhurst, MD, vice president of medical affairs, addressed the temporary pause in the release, citing the recent closures of Chippewa Falls, Wis.-based St. Joseph's Hospital and Eau Claire, Wis.-based Sacred Heart Hospital, both part of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System

"The reality is that two HSHS hospitals in western Wisconsin have closed causing undue stress on an already fragile healthcare market," said Dr. Parkhurst said. "The ripple effect of the closures is a factor in us having to spread our resources to meet the greatest healthcare needs throughout western Wisconsin."