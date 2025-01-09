Virginia VA hospital cancels surgeries during city's water crisis

A Veterans Affairs hospital in Richmond, Va., is halting all outpatient appointments, procedures and surgeries Jan. 9 and 10 after the city's reservoir system malfunctioned.

On Jan. 6, a winter storm caused power outages, resulting in Richmond's water reservoir system temporarily malfunctioning. The city issued a boil water advisory, adding that the reservoir holds up to 18 feet of water but was at 6.24 feet of water Jan. 8.

It refilled to 17 feet the morning of Jan. 9, but the city is still working on getting nine zones operational with 20 psi (pounds per square inch) of pressure.

Richmond VA Medical Center did not specify when appointments and procedures will resume: "Updates will be forthcoming," its website says.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the state's priority is getting water to hospitals, according to Richmond Times-Dispatch.