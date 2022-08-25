Virginia hospital to reopen in 2023

Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick in Stuart, Va., closed in 2017 after filing for bankruptcy due to financial hardships. However, an aggressive bipartisan effort could lead to a reopened hospital and better healthcare in the community, according to an Aug. 25 report in the Martinsville Bulletin.

"At this time last year, we were a county that didn’t have a hospital or even one on the horizon and had extremely limited means of providing adequate health care to our citizens, tourists and local businesses," said Sean Adkins, the Patrick County director of economic development.

"Fast forward to today, and we stand at the site of our future Foresight Hospital of Patrick County opening in 2023," Mr. Adkins said.

In addition to reopening the hospital, the Patrick County Economic Development Authority received a $600,000 federal grant to fund the operation of two mobile health units, which will open as soon as the staff has completed training.