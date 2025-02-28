University Hospitals' 'win-win' approach to housing and health

Cleveland-based University Hospitals views the entire community as its patient, Heidi Gartland, chief community and government affairs officer, told Becker's. This is why the system is expanding into housing.

As part of the economic opportunity pillar in its community health strategy, University Hospitals is investing $3 million in a multifamily housing development aimed at offering affordable rent.

The project, Gateway66 at League Park, will include at least 80 units — 56 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units — accessible for a range of populations, including older adults, young professionals and small families. Of these, 76 will be designated for residents earning at or below a percentage of the area median gross income, while four will be market-rate.

"About 80% of what happens to a person's health is based on their community safety, stable housing, food security, economic security, educational attainment and digital access," Ms. Gartland said. "We want the communities around us to have places where people can live and thrive. We have the incredible ability to support their economic growth and vitality."

Health systems nationwide have invested in employee housing to address recruitment and retention challenges driven by high housing costs.

Not all of these systems have expanded housing initiatives beyond their own workforces, though Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is going that route. In January, it announced a 140-unit housing development for healthcare workers, first responders and other critical service industry workers, with at least 30% of the apartments reserved for its workforce.

For residents struggling with unstable housing in University Hospitals' community, health often takes a back seat, Ms. Gartland said. Ensuring these units are fully occupied — whether by employees, residents and fellows, or unhoused individuals — can help address both housing and healthcare challenges.

"We see that as a win-win for our neighbors," she said.

Ms. Gartland said she hopes the initiative will serve as a model for other health systems looking to improve community health beyond their facilities.

"It's about not just thinking that they have to come to us in order to be cared for, that we're actually part of their neighborhood," Ms. Gartland said. "Getting outside the big walls of academic medical institutions is really important to create trust and a sense of community."