Texas hospital lifts water advisory after limiting services

Fort Bliss, Texas-based William Beaumont Army Medical Center has lifted its water advisory, which was issued for 30 days due to contaminated water found at the hospital.

Test results show the water quality is now at drinking standards, according to a May 6 Fort Bliss news release. The contamination was caused by a valve failure in the hospital's water softener system, Fort Bliss said April 19.

The problem started March 25 when staff members of one department found debris in the water. The hospital found discoloration and sediment in other departments of the hospital on April 6 after performing more testing.

Because of the contaminated water, trauma cases were sent to other hospitals, nonurgent surgeries were postponed, and the sterilization of equipment happened at an off-site facility. The hospital gave bottled water to patients and staff for drinking.