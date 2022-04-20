Texas hospital decontaminating water system after pinpointing source

Environmental and engineering teams of William Beaumont Army Medical Center in Fort Bliss, Texas, "strongly believe" its water contamination was caused by a valve failure in the hospital's water softener system. The problem is being fixed, officials say.

The valve failure put brine, or salty water, into the water system and created water discoloration and sediment, according to an April 19 Fort Bliss news release.

The hospital has been operating in a limited capacity after discovering the issue March 25. Trauma cases have been sent to other hospitals, nonurgent surgeries have been postponed and the sterilization of equipment has been happening at another off-site facility. Bottled water has been provided for drinking.

Onsite experts are enacting a high-speed directional water flush to remove remaining debris in the water, according to the release. The water advisory will stay in place until the flush is finished.

The hospital has created a sterilization contract with a nearby hospital to assist while the issue is addressed. With the interim measures, the hospital has resumed taking in trauma cases and performing elective surgeries. Bottled water and bulk water systems are still being used.

The $1.5 billion hospital opened in July, the El Paso Times reported April 8.