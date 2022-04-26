Texas health system to consolidate 2 hospitals

Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospital Systems is combining two hospitals it owns, effective April 29, Bluebonnet News reported April 25.

Cleveland Emergency Hospital will join Texas Emergency Hospital, both in Cleveland.

"We will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients at the Cleveland Emergency Hospital, located at 1017 S. Travis St.," Emergency Hospital Systems CEO Michael Adkins said, according to Bluebonnet News. "We are looking forward to the future, and we know that, with the help and support from the good people in Cleveland and Liberty County, the future will be full of growth and success."

Texas Emergency Hospital was recently renovated to update patient rooms and expanded to include a cardiac catheterization lab and a new surgical suite, according to the report.