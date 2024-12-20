Tampa General integrates behavioral health into primary care

Tampa General has partnered with evolvedMD to bring behavioral health services directly into its primary care practices.

Through the collaboration, licensed psychiatrists, social workers and counselors will be embedded within Tampa General Medical Group primary care locations, enabling patients to access mental health care alongside routine medical services.The integrated model launched in October at a primary care office in St. Petersburg, with plans to expand to seven additional practices by the end of 2025.

When a primary care provider identifies patients in need of mental health support, they can refer them to the embedded behavioral health team. The team includes a care manager who works closely with a psychiatrist on treatment. A care navigator then coordinates follow-up appointments and manages treatment plans.

"There are so many conversations about the need for mental health care, and we believe that it is imperative to use our resources as an academic health system to bring a solution directly to our patients," Karna Patel, MD, vice president of Tampa General Hospital and president of Tampa General Medical Group, said in a Dec. 19 news release. "By focusing our efforts in this setting, we are improving the overall care our patients receive, giving our providers the tools they need to address their patients’ health holistically."