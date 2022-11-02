South Carolina hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

Six patients were transferred and the rest discharged after a fire on the roof at AnMed Cannon in Pickens, S.C., early Wednesday, CBS affiliate WBTW reported Nov. 2.

Firefighters responded to the scene just after midnight. It took them two hours to extinguish the fire.

Patients were removed in accordance with the hospital's emergency plan, though none were at risk of injury, Pickens' fire chief told NBC affiliate WYFF.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is still determining the cause of the fire, according to WYFF.

AnMed Cannon is part of Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health.