'Pediatric ICU on wheels': Helen DeVos Children's unveils new care program

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has launched a pediatric critical care ground transport program to improve care for critically ill and injured infants and children.

The hospital's new critical care transport team is specially trained in pediatric critical care and transport medicine, an expertise often lacking among standard EMS teams.

"Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this new program essentially offers a pediatric ICU on wheels with highly-trained clinicians who can provide rapid assessment and life-saving interventions, while safely transporting patients 0 to 18 years from referring hospitals to specialists at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital," the hospital said in a Feb. 25 news release.

The team will provide advanced airway support, access to critical medications and other emergency procedures. To support the program, the hospital purchased two pediatric ambulances — one dedicated to the new critical care transport team and the other to its existing neonatal transport team.

The ambulances will also be staffed with critical care paramedics in partnership with Life EMS.