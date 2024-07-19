MSU Health, UM Health collaborate on multiple service lines

East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care and the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow have signed a joint operating agreement to expand access and improve the patient experience for neurological services in the region.

Effective immediately, the Neuro Care Network will include inpatient and outpatient neurology, neurosurgery, electrodiagnostic and infusion service lines from both institutions.

"The Neuro Care Network enables patients to receive this high level of care as well as additional services," MSU Health CEO Seth Ciabotti said in a July 18 news release. "As MSU Health Care continues to build a health system of the future, partnerships like this will help us design experiences that revolve around the needs of patients."

MSU Health and UM Health have a history of working together in this area. MSU Health providers have supported patients at the MSU Clinical Center and UM Health-Sparrow, contributing to its designation as a comprehensive stroke center.

"This collaboration will provide access to a more comprehensive and coordinated experience for patients in Michigan who require specialized care for any neurologic condition," said Margaret Dimond, president of UM Health Regional Network. "It's a unique and progressive partnership that will set an example for multi-university collaboration on key diagnostic and treatment breakthroughs."

New service lines are also anticipated as a result of this collaboration.