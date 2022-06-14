Montana hospital evacuates patients, shuts down

Livingston (Mont.) HealthCare has been evacuated and is now closed because of flood water.

The health system said flood water has made access to its main hospital campus unsafe. All patients had been evacuated by 9 p.m. June 13, and the hospital was in the process of evacuating remaining staff. The hospital's emergency department was put on diversion.

"All operations have stopped to ensure safety," Livingston HealthCare said. Operations will resume once it is safe to do so. The health system said an evaluation of the situation would occur June 14.

"LHC's Incident Command team will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available."