Mass General Brigham's Home Hospital becomes nation's largest

Boston-based Mass General Brigham's Home Hospital program has expanded to 70 beds, making it the largest home hospital in the country, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The capacity increase was accompanied by expanded clinical care teams and the creation of dedicated roles within Home Hospital created. The system has also incorporated medical assistants into the care model and expanded the ambulance services to meet growing demand.

Since its launch in January 2022, the program has had more than 4,000 patient admissions and saved more than 20,000 acute care hospital based bed days. The average patient stays in a Home Hospital bed is 5 days.

"As a recognized leader in the industry, we have built the safest and most comprehensive Home Hospital service in the nation and have seen firsthand how reliable, high-quality acute care at home transforms patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes," Heather O'Sullivan, APRN, president of Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home, said in the release. "Our patients come first and are at the center of everything we do, and this continued growth is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality care to everyone who needs it."

The Home Hospital program has expanded to 71 communities that are connected to five Mass General Brigham hospitals: Mass General, the Brigham, Salem Hospital, Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital.