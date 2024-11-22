Franciscan Health to convert hospital to behavioral health facility

Alexandra Murphy -

Franciscan Health Dyer (Ind.) will transition to a campus dedicated to behavioral health services by late 2027, according to an Nov. 22 news release from the Mishawaka, Ind.-based system. 

The plan, approved by the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees, is designed to address the growing demand for behavioral health services in the region. The transition will involve expanding the current 92-bed inpatient behavioral health unit and introducing additional behavioral health services. 

The Dyer campus will also feature a new emergency intake department dedicated to behavioral health patients, while the existing emergency rooms will be repurposed into a high-acuity Franciscan ExpressCare for non-behavioral medical care.  

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles