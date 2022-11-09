Florida hospitals brace for tropical storm Nicole

Hospitals and health systems in Florida are preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole to make landfall this week, just a month after Hurricane Ian spurred evacuations and elective surgery delays across the state.

The storm is expected to grow into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Florida on the night of Nov. 9, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First closed its medical offices at noon on Nov. 9 in anticipation of the storm. The offices will remain closed through Nov. 10, though the system's hospitals and other essential services will remain open, according to Florida Today.

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System said all of its hospitals, urgent care centers and medical offices were operating as usual as of Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. CT.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Nov. 9 that provides federal aid to support the state's response efforts.