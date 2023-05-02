COVID-19 cases zero out at Boston hospital, 1st time since 2020

Just nine days ahead of the end of the public health emergency in the U.S., Boston-based Tufts Medical Center became the first known hospital in the country with zero COVID-19-positive patients, WFXT, a Fox affiliate station, reported May 2.

It is the first time the facility has had zero COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in 2020.

"This is a milestone that we didn't know when or if we would ever see," Shira Doron, MD, chief infection control officer at Tufts Medical Center, told WFXT.

Although it is a milestone long hoped for, Dr. Doron remains cautiously optimistic, according to the news outlet, pointing to the fact that COVID-19 is not behind us and any subvariant could emerge driving cases back up worldwide.