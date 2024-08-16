A California hospital cut mental health ED visits by 40%

A pilot program at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego (Calif.) is credited with reducing mental health visits to the emergency department by 40%, the American Hospital Association reported.

In 2020, the system embedded mental health therapists at 11 primary care sites and four regional support hubs. Patients were able to see mental health professionals the same day as their primary care appointment.

A study published in November found patients who participated in the program reported a 62% decrease in symptoms of depression, and 44% decrease in symptoms of anxiety.

The number of young people visiting EDs for mental health rose from 4.8 million in 2011 to 7.5 million in 2020 — highlighting an "unprecedented" need in behavioral health, the hospital said.

Learn more about the program here.