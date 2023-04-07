7 hospitals, systems ending obstetric services

Here are seven hospitals and systems ending or diverting labor and delivery services since Feb. 27:

Gresham, Ore.-based Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center is continuing to divert patients away from its labor and delivery services even as the Oregon Health Authority questions the safety of doing so.



Palomar Medical Center Poway (Calif.), part of Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health, will close its labor and delivery unit in June, at least temporarily.



A combination of a loss of pediatricians, changing demographics and some of the strictest abortion laws in the country is forcing Sandpoint, Idaho-based Bonner General Hospital to stop delivering babies.



The only hospital in Manitowoc, Wis., a city of nearly 35,000 — Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital — will stop all obstetrics care beginning June 1.



Rochester, N.H.-based Frisbie Memorial Hospital will be allowed to discontinue labor and delivery services after a $2.75 million settlement agreement.



Citing a lack of provider coverage, Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System said it will end obstetric services, which include labor and delivery, at Singing River Gulfport (Miss.), at least temporarily.



Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital is one of many rural hospitals closing labor and delivery care due to costs, creating maternity deserts in areas that need care most.