UVA cardiologist earns national recognition for mentor work

The American College of Cardiology selected Christopher Kramer, MD, as the 2021 recipient of its distinguished mentor award, the health system said Feb. 24.

Dr. Kramer is the chief of cardiovascular medicine at Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health. He's worked with the health system for more than 20 years and launched its cardiovascular MRI program.

The national cardiology group selected Dr. Kramer for his dedication to training medical students and advanced cardiovascular imaging fellows. Dr. Kramer has mentored 36 imaging fellows and helped faculty members land research funding from the National Institutes of Health.

The American College of Cardiology will present Dr. Kramer the award at its 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo in May.

More articles on cardiology:

U of Arkansas for Medical Sciences names director of interventional cardiology

Penn State Hospital 2nd in U.S. to implant new mechanical heart failure pump

USF Health, Tampa General Hospital 1st in state to introduce novel central sleep apnea procedure

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.