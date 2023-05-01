Top 10 cardiology stories of April

Here are the 10 most-read cardiology stories published by Becker's in April:
- 3 agencies investigate Miami Transplant Institute heart program
- Stanford Medicine performs first beating-heart transplant
- Renowned Ohio cardiologist dies at 90
- Mass General surgeons perform historic heart transplant
- 5 systems seeking cardiology leaders
- 24 cardiologists on the move
- Screen women differently for heart disease, AHA says
- Here's why the flu virus increases heart attack risk by 6x
- 28 heart centers opening, expanding
- Northwestern, U of Texas develop tattoo-style pacemaker