Top 10 cardiology stories of April

Mariah Taylor

Here are the 10 most-read cardiology stories published by Becker's in April:

  1. 3 agencies investigate Miami Transplant Institute heart program

  2. Stanford Medicine performs first beating-heart transplant

  3. Renowned Ohio cardiologist dies at 90

  4. Mass General surgeons perform historic heart transplant

  5. 5 systems seeking cardiology leaders

  6. 24 cardiologists on the move

  7. Screen women differently for heart disease, AHA says

  8. Here's why the flu virus increases heart attack risk by 6x

  9. 28 heart centers opening, expanding

  10. Northwestern, U of Texas develop tattoo-style pacemaker

