Long Beach Medical Center names director of heart failure treatment program

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center appointed Andrew Yoon, MD, medical director of its heart failure treatment program, the hospital said Feb. 24.

Dr. Yoon joined the heart institute three years ago and is one of the only cardiologists in the area who is board-certified in advanced heart failure treatment.

As program director, Dr. Yoon said he aims to implement a mechanical circulatory support program and open the door for heart transplant procedures at the hospital, among other goals.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on cardiology:

U of Arkansas for Medical Sciences names director of interventional cardiology

Penn State Hospital 2nd in U.S. to implant new mechanical heart failure pump

USF Health, Tampa General Hospital 1st in state to introduce novel central sleep apnea procedure

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.