LA cardiology group acquired by PIH Health

PIH Health, a health system in Whittier, Calif., acquired Los Angeles Cardiology Associates.

The acquisition was effective April 1, according to a news release. The deal adds 12 healthcare providers to PIH's medical group, PIH Health Physicians. It also adds seven medical offices to PIH's network.

Currently, PIH Health comprises three hospitals and 35 outpatient offices.

