Heart disease in the pandemic and pregnancy: 8 recent heart study findings

Recent cardiology studies have focused on myocarditis risk after COVID-19 vaccination, a rise in hypertensive crisis hospitalizations and more.

Here are eight cardiology-related studies published since Jan. 25, starting with the most recent:

1. More than half of women between ages 20 and 44 who gave birth in the U.S. in 2019 had at least one cardiovascular risk factor, according to a study published Feb. 14 in Circulation.

2. Nearly 20 percent of Americans in 2011 did not have timely access to acute stroke care. Since then, stroke care access has improved significantly, with 91 percent of Americans living within one hour of an ED in a stroke center hospital, according to a research letter based on 2019 data published Feb. 9 in JAMA.

3. Heart disease, including heart failure and death, occured 4 percent more in COVID-19 patients than in other people, a study published Feb. 7 in Nature Medicine found.

4. The rate of intracerebral hemorrhage strokes has increased 11 percent over the last decade in people under 65, a study published Feb. 3 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found. Click here for more findings.

5. The Imperial College of London and the U.K. National Health Service found an AI-powered stethoscope device can screen for heart failure during physical exams, according to a study published Feb. 1 in The Lancet.

6. Forty-one percent of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, a Cleveland Clinic survey released Feb. 1 found. Click here for more findings.

7. Blood pressure spikes, or hypertensive crises, hospitalizations nearly doubled in the U.S. from 2002 to 2014, a study published Jan. 27 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

8. Male adolescents and young adults experienced a higher risk for myocarditis after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccination dose, a study published Jan. 25 in JAMA found.