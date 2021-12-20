5 recent heart center milestones

Heart centers across the nation continue to reach milestones with a variety of procedures.

Here are five milestones Becker's has covered since Nov. 2, starting with the most recent:

1. Surgeons at California-based Stanford Children's Health performed the organization's 500th pediatric heart transplant, the organization said Dec. 13.

2. Physicians at Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Washington Hospital Center completed the 300th implant of the HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device, which treats patients with advanced heart failure, making it one of the first four LVAD programs nationwide to do so, MedStar said Nov. 30.

3. Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center announced Nov. 29 that its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Program’s cardiac team performed its 100th TAVR procedure.

4. University of Chicago Medicine physicians completed 55 heart transplants in 2021, with two back-to-back procedures on Thanksgiving setting an Illinois state record for the year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Nov. 26.

5. The cardiovascular-thoracic surgery team at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago completed its 400th pediatric heart transplant Oct. 23, the hospital said Nov. 1.