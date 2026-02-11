Northwestern heart hospital gets another $50M

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute has received another $50 million gift from philanthropist Neil G. Bluhm and the Bluhm Family Foundation, the organization said in a Feb. 11 news release.

This gift will be used to bring new technologies and innovative therapies to the network, increase procedural space at the heart hospital, support new research and clinical trials, develop breakthrough innovations to advance cardiovascular medicine, support fellowships and recruit physician leaders.

“As we conclude the celebration of BCVI’s first 20 years, this extraordinary gift ensures we are not only honoring our past, but shaping the next 20 years of cardiovascular care,” Patrick McCarthy, MD, executive director of Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, said in the release. “This commitment keeps Northwestern Medicine at the forefront of cardiovascular medicine, empowering us to deliver superior outcomes for patients today and into the future.”

With the gift, the heart center has received $135 million from Mr. Bluhm since 2005.