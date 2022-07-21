5 recent American Heart Association moves

Here are five recent moves from the American Heart Association that Becker's has covered since May 23:

1. Six RWJBarnabas Health facilities were recognized by the American Heart Association July 14 with 2022 Get With the Guidelines and Mission Lifeline awards for cardiovascular care in the stroke, heart failure and resuscitation categories.

2. Sleep duration was added to the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 list for cardiovascular health, The Washington Post reported July 12.

3. Taya Glotzer, MD, director of cardiac research at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, was named the American Heart Association's 2022 researcher of the year on June 27.

4. The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and Helmsley Charitable Trust invested $9.3 million June 23 to strengthen cardiovascular and stroke care in rural Iowa communities.

5. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring classifications and regulations for children and adolescents have been simplified in new American Heart Association guidance.