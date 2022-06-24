AHA invests $9.3M in rural health, stroke care 

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and Helmsley Charitable Trust invested $9.3 million June 23 to strengthen cardiovascular and stroke care across rural communities in Iowa.

The organization invested $7.5 million into its Mission: Lifeline Stroke initiative to strengthen the full spectrum of stroke care across the state. The foundation of the initiative is a $6.3 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

"This ongoing commitment from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will directly touch the lives of all Iowans and for this I am very grateful," said Enrique Leira, MD, professor of neurology and head of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at the University of Iowa and co-chair of the Iowa Stroke Task Force. "The Mission: Lifeline Stroke initiative will help us better coordinate stroke care, from the time of onset to treatment. Stroke treatment is time-sensitive, so getting patients the proper treatment faster, is crucial. This investment is going to be particularly impactful in decreasing the unacceptable disparity in stroke care we are currently experiencing in rural states like Iowa."