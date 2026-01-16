Phoebe Putney to expand graduate medical education with new facility

Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Health System is acquiring the Sowega Council on Aging’s administrative and service facility to support its expansion of graduate medical education.

The building, located two blocks from Phoebe Putney Health System’s main campus, will provide classroom and administrative office space for the health system as it grows its academic partnerships with Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in Athens, according to a Jan. 15 health system news release.

The facility was originally purchased by the health system 20 years ago and donated to the Council on Aging. The sale has been approved by both boards and is expected to close within the coming months, the release said.

“It will certainly help Phoebe expand access to graduate medical education and bring new physicians to southwest Georgia for training,” Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said in the release. “We expect many of them will stay here to practice once they finish their residency programs, benefiting older adults, families and communities across the region for many years to come.”

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