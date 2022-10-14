New Jersey hospital employees alerted to planned closure

Employees at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J., have been told to prepare for the facility to close, The Trentonian reported Oct. 13.

The hospital is owned by Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to the newspaper. If it receives regulatory approval from the state, the hospital will be sold to Pennington, N.J.-based Capital Health.

Capital Health aims to demolish the building and merge its services with Capital Health Regional Medical Center, also in Trenton, the newspaper reported. Employees were told via email to anticipate this transition Dec. 21.

"The federal WARN law (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) requires that letters be sent to all employees of an organization at least 60 calendar days before a qualifying transfer of operations or layoffs," a spokesperson from the hospital told Becker's. "All of our employees have had an opportunity or will have an opportunity to interview for jobs at Capital Health."



