Main Line Health plans medical offices, hotel and more

Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health is planning to build medical offices, senior housing, apartments, condos, retail and a hotel on a 73-acre piece of land in Wynnewood, Pa., over the next decade, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported May 17.

The project at the St. Charles Borromeo Seminary will provide space for Lankenau Medical Center, also in Wynnewood. The proposal includes 600,000 square feet of medical office buildings, senior living with 205 units, 175 to 190 condos, a boutique hotel and more than 600 apartment units.

"We're at capacity right now at Lankenau given what's happened in the market with the closure of some of the hospitals and our continued growth," hospital President Phil Robinson told the Inquirer. "This affords us the opportunity to relocate things that don’t have to be right in the hospital."

Main Line has been meeting with township commissioners and community members about the proposal. There is no estimated cost yet.

The seminary has enrolled 149 students and will remain operating until 2024. The health system is expecting a 10- to 12-year timeline for the project.

