HCA opens North Carolina hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare opened a $68 million hospital in Franklin, N.C., on Sept. 18.

The new Angel Medical Center, a critical access hospital, has a 30-bed inpatient unit capacity, three operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and a 17-bed emergency department. It is part of HCA's Mission Health, which is based in Asheville, N.C.

​​"On behalf of Mission Health and HCA Healthcare, I want to thank everyone for the countless number of hours that have been spent making the new Angel Medical Center project a reality," Greg Lowe, president of HCA's North Carolina Division, said at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility. "We are proud to be here to celebrate a true investment in rural healthcare and in the Franklin community."