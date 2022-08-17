HCA, AdventHealth and Novant compete for hospital beds in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Health Services Regulation is reviewing three proposals for a hospital expansion project in Buncombe County, N.C., according to an Aug. 15 report from Blue Ridge Public Radio.

Earlier this year, the state medical facilities plan determined that four counties will have a combined projected need for 67 additional acute care beds in Buncombe County by 2024.

Three healthcare systems are being considered, and executives presented proposals during a public hearing Aug. 12 in Asheville, N.C.

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based Advent Health, which operates a hospital in Hendersonville, N.C.





Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, which operates Mission Hospital System in Asheville.





Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, which operates hospitals in parts of Central North Carolina.

The three applications are under review by the health department, which could take up to five months.