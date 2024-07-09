Geisinger shares plans for $880M Pennsylvania hospital expansion

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has shared plans for a proposed $880 million expansion to its Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

The project would comprise a new 11-story tower that would feature a larger emergency room with double the square footage of the existing space. It would also increase bed space from 45 to 60 beds, according to a July 9 Geisinger news release.

Intensive care units and operating suites surrounding the ER will also be updated and expanded to allow for ER collaboration.

A multilevel parking garage close to the front of the hospital is also part of the proposed expansion project.

"This project will completely reimagine the Geisinger Medical Center campus to strengthen collaboration among our staff and units for better patient care," Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region, said in the release.

The hospital expansion is expected to kick off in 2025, which would begin with the demolition of Dickey Clinic to create space for the new tower.

The tower's construction would occur in phases, with an anticipated opening date in 2028, the release said.





