Encompass Health to build 50-bed rehab hospital in Florida

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health is planning to build a 50-bed inpatient clinic in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The move, which builds on plans Encompass has to open an additional seven hospitals in the state over the next several years, will cater for patients with debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

Encompass Health trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EHC. The group operates 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico.

The company also said earlier this month it is joining forces with Baptist Health to build a rehab facility in Louisville, Ky.