Baptist, Encompass Health to build $40M rehab center

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health and Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health plan to build a rehabilitation hospital in Louisville, Ky.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Louisville will be a 48,000-square-foot facility with 40 beds, 29 of which will be relocated from Baptist Health Louisville, according to a Nov. 2 news release from the city of Louisville.

Construction on the $40 million facility will begin in 2023 and is expected to be completed by spring 2024. The hospital will create 42 jobs, according to the release.

The hospital plans to provide rehabilitation services for debilitating injuries and illnesses, including specialized rooms for bariatric patients and patients with communicable diseases. The hospital also will offer dialysis, and physical, occupational and speech therapies.