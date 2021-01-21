RCM roles beat out IT as top users of AI in hospitals, report finds

Individuals working in revenue cycle roles at hospitals are among the top users of artificial intelligence technologies, beating out IT and non-technical executives, according to a Jan. 19 Change Healthcare report.

For its Poised to Transform: AI in the Revenue Cycle analysis, Change Healthcare surveyed 200 revenue cycle, IT, finance and C-suite leaders about the use of AI and predictions for how the technology will be applied in the future.

Eighty-nine percent of individuals in revenue cycle roles at hospitals said they use AI, compared to 63 percent of IT and 48 percent of non-technical roles. Seventy-eight percent of individuals in RCM positions are satisfied with their current use of AI, compared to 46 percent of IT leaders and 25 percent of non-technical executive and financial leaders.

Most of those in RCM roles (86 percent) said they see value in using AI in RCM compared to 52 percent of IT and 44 percent of executive and financial leaders.

