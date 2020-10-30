Only 29% of hospitals have an AI strategy in place: Optum survey

Hospitals trail behind other healthcare organizations including payers and life sciences companies when it comes to artificial intelligence initiatives.

For its third annual Optum Survey on AI in Health Care, Optum interviewed 500 healthcare executives at hospital, life sciences, health plan and employer organizations about their AI investments and priorities.

Sixty percent of life sciences companies, 47 percent of employers, 46 percent of health plans and 29 percent of hospitals reported having an AI strategy in place.

Here's what the different sectors said their top three priorities are for AI development.

Hospitals:

Improve reimbursement coding: 45 percent

Monitor Internet of Things data: 38 percent

Accelerate research: 36 percent

Health plans:

Improve reimbursement coding: 40 percent

Automate administrative processes: 40 percent

Detect fraud, waste and abuse: 39 percent

Life sciences:

Accelerate research: 47 percent

Identify patients for trials: 44 percent

Enable personalized communications: 39 percent

Employers:

Monitor IoT data: 47 percent

Accelerate research: 45 percent

Enable personalized communications and automate administrative processes: 35 percent

