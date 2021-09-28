FDA releases database of 343 authorized AI-powered medical devices

The FDA has released a database of artificial intelligence-powered medical devices authorized for use.

Three details:

The database contains publicly available data on AI and machine learning-enabled devices. The FDA assembled the list by searching the FDA's public-facing data, reviewing manufacturer data and several other sources.



Despite being the organization that authorized the devices, the FDA said the list isn't exhaustive and is based on information that is available to the public.



The list will be updated periodically and was last updated Sept. 22. The data includes 343 devices that have been authorized since March 1997.

To view the database, click here.