FDA releases database of 343 authorized AI-powered medical devices

The FDA has released a database of artificial intelligence-powered medical devices authorized for use.
Three details:
- The database contains publicly available data on AI and machine learning-enabled devices. The FDA assembled the list by searching the FDA's public-facing data, reviewing manufacturer data and several other sources.
- Despite being the organization that authorized the devices, the FDA said the list isn't exhaustive and is based on information that is available to the public.
- The list will be updated periodically and was last updated Sept. 22. The data includes 343 devices that have been authorized since March 1997.
To view the database, click here.