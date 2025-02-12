Cedars-Sinai pilots 'virtual assistant' for nurses

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is piloting the use of an artificial intelligence-powered mobile app designed to reduce nurses' documentation burdens.

The health system partnered with its enterprise information services team and Aiva Health to develop the Aiva Nurse Assistant app, which is being tested on a 48-bed surgical unit. The app allows nurses to dictate patient notes via voice commands. It then transcribes the information and maps it into the appropriate fields in Epic, which clinicians validate the data before submission.

Cedars-Sinai is the first health system in the country to pilot this technology in a real-world setting. So far, early results have been promising.

"Even our most experienced nurses, some with over 40 years at Cedars-Sinai, have embraced this technology," Peachy Hain, MSN, RN, Cedars-Sinai's executive director of nursing, surgical services and clinical support programs, said in a Feb. 12 news release. "Many who were initially hesitant about AI now say it has significantly reduced their documentation time, and the instant output has lifted a major burden."

Cedars-Sinai plans to expand the app's use across inpatient units at its flagship campus and affiliate hospitals. The system is also exploring additional AI applications in nursing, including task reminders, lab results retrieval and remote control of in-room devices, such as TVs.



Learn more here.