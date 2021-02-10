4 recent studies exploring AI in healthcare

In the past decade, medical researchers have become increasingly interested in artificial intelligence's potential to improve healthcare by reducing workflow inefficiencies, predicting health outcomes and speeding up diagnoses.

Below are four key AI studies that have been published recently:

UPMC develops AI tool to predict mortality for patients facing hospital transfer

How Amazon algorithms are spreading vaccine misinformation

Geisinger AI tool increases cardiac death risk prediction accuracy by 13%

