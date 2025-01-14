Sutter Health, GE ink $1B AI deal

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has signed a seven-year partnership with GE HealthCare to bring AI-powered medical technology to its health system.

Called the Care Alliance, the partnership will start by introducing advanced imaging technologies like PET/CT, SPECT/CT, MRI, CT, X-ray, nuclear medicine, and ultrasound, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

Over time, Sutter Health will implement AI-enabled imaging and ultrasound solutions across its entire system. The partnership also includes investments in workforce development, offering ongoing training and education for technologists, nurses, and physicians through Sutter Health University and other programs. These efforts aim to prepare the next generation of clinicians to reflect the communities they serve, according to the release.

Bloomberg reports the partnership is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue.