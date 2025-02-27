Missouri health system expands use of Abridge technology

Saint Francis Healthcare System, based in Cape Girardeau, Mo., is expanding its use of Abridge's AI-powered clinical documentation technology after a successful pilot, SouthEast Missourian reported Feb. 17.

The technology, which integrates directly into the health system's EHR, uses AI to automate clinical documentation in real time, aiming to reduce administrative burdens for providers.

During the pilot phase, Saint Francis evaluated Abridge's efficiency and safety. The results showed promising outcomes, with 72% of participating providers reporting improved job satisfaction.

Abridge's platform will be used in a variety of specialties at the health system, including obstetrics, gynecology, hematology, oncology, cardiology and pediatrics.