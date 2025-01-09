Hartford HealthCare uses AI to identify critical conditions faster

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with Aidoc to implement artificial intelligence technology aimed at accelerating diagnoses and improving patient care.

The partnership integrates AI tools into Hartford HealthCare's clinical workflows to help physicians identify serious conditions faster and make better decisions across multiple departments, including emergency care, radiology, cardiology and neurology.

"For example, if a patient arrives at our emergency department after a car accident and undergoes a CT scan, Aidoc's AI can alert the care team to potential immediate injuries and highlight incidental findings that may otherwise go unnoticed," Barry Stein, MD, vice president and chief clinical innovation officer at Hartford HealthCare said in a Jan. 8 news release. "This allows our clinicians to make the most informed diagnoses and initiate proactive follow-up care when needed, enhancing both immediate and long-term patient outcomes."