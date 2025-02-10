AI in action: How 5 health systems are using the technology

Health systems across the U.S. are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence to enhance patient care, streamline operations and reduce administrative burdens.
From AI-powered documentation to using AI to detect lung cancer, health systems are finding innovative ways to integrate the technology into everyday workflows. Here's a look at how five health systems are leveraging AI to transform healthcare, as reported by Becker's.
- After piloting an AI-powered smartphone app last spring that listens to medical appointments and generates clinical notes for the EHR, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System expanded its use to all clinicians earlier this year. The technology now has about 400 users across 12 specialties at the health system. It is the largest and most impactful AI project to date, according to Reid Stephan, vice president and CIO of St. Luke's.
- Denver Health launched an ambient AI tool from Nabla that transcribes medical appointments and drafts clinical notes for the EHR. Denver Health has had nearly 600 users of the technology in the first two months.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is leveraging AI in several clinical applications. For example, AI assists radiologists in interpreting medical images, prioritizing radiology exams and generating reports more efficiently. It also supports hospitalists and primary care physicians by summarizing patient histories and reduces the number of clicks nurses need to perform in electronic health records.
- Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network is one of the first health systems to adopt an AI platform from Epic that has helped detect lung cancer in several patients. The application uses natural language processing to extract mentions of lung nodules from radiologist reports for lung navigators to review and track.
- BayCare Health System, based in Clearwater, Fla., is piloting AI-assisted voice technology at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., to reduce nurses' administrative burdens.