BayCare pilots AI voice tech to reduce nurse workloads

BayCare Health System, based in Clearwater, Fla., is piloting AI-assisted voice technology at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., to reduce nurses' administrative burdens.

The initiative, launched in December, leverages Aiva Health's Nurse Assistant to streamline clinical documentation, according to a Jan. 28 news release. Nurses participating in the pilot use BayCare-issued iPhones with the Aiva Health app to document clinical updates through voice commands. The system transcribes input into secure software, enabling on-screen verification before saving to the patient's EHR.

Nurses involved in the project reported that the technology eliminates the need to move computers between patient rooms and facilitates real-time charting directly at the bedside.